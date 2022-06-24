Aaron Boone Reacts To Aaron Judge's Settlement With Yankees

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 04: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees makes a mound visit against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 04, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a one-year, $19 million contract for the 2022 season this Friday. As a result, they avoided their scheduled arbitration hearing.

To the surprise of no one, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is happy about this outcome.

"I’m pleased," Boone told reporters. "Getting that news today, I’m excited that’s behind us and we can leave that portion of the show alone."

The last thing Boone wanted was for this situation to linger and potentially damage the team's relationship with Judge.

With this contract dispute officially in the rearview mirror, the Yankees can focus on continuing their dominant season.

Judge, 30, has been sensational this season. He's currently batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBI.

If Judge continues to play at an MVP level, he'll be able to command a very rich salary in free agency.

Before the regular season started, Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees. As of now, his value has increased by a noticeable margin.

The Yankees will be back in action this Friday evening.