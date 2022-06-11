Aaron Boone Responds To Clint Frazier's Criticism Of Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls David Robertson #30 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Chicago Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier fired some shots at the New York Yankees.

"‘I like it here,’’ Frazier said when asked about his first year in the Windy City, via the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.’’

Frazier then explained why he didn't really like playing for the Yankees.

‘‘And you had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team. If not, then you were, like, a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.’’

Prior to Friday night's game between the Cubs and Yankees, manager Aaron Boone was asked about his former player's harsh comments. He decided to take the high road with his response.

"I like Chicago too," Boone told reporters. "Good town."

Boone then shared his thoughts as to why Frazier's stint in the Bronx didn't work out for either side.

“I think the injury bug got him. Obviously, the concussion got him a couple years ago – and he had to battle through some things that wouldn’t let him get on the field as much as we or he would’ve liked,” Boone said. “When you’re a young player, that can certainly stifle your development or hurt your development, so I think that was probably the biggest factor.”

During his run with the Yankees, Frazier had a .239 batting average with 29 homers and 97 RBIs.

Frazier signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs last December. He was recently designated for assignment.