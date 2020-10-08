Aaron Boone Reveals Gerrit Cole’s Game 4 Status

The New York Yankees’ season is on the brink heading into Game 4 of the ALDS tonight, but manager Aaron Boone must wait one more day to use ace Gerrit Cole.

Cole, who started and earned the victory in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, is not available in relief during tonight’s must-win game, Boone told reporters this afternoon.

However, the $324 million man is lined up to start on short rest tomorrow, if there is a decisive Game 5.

Gerrit Cole is probably not available tonight but “expect him to be ready to go tomorrow,” Aaron Boone said. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 8, 2020

During the shortened regular season, Cole went 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 12 starts, winning his first four and then final three decisions.

In two postseason starts with the Yankees, Cole is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA, 21 strikeouts and only two walks in 13 innings pitched. We’ll see if New York can provide him with at least one more playoff start by winning tonight’s game.

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Rays will get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS.

Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for New York, while Ryan Thompson will be the “opener” for Tampa Bay.