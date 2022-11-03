Aaron Boone Reveals His Hope For Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aaron Judge's future with the New York Yankees will be the biggest topic of the MLB offseason. On Thursday, manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on the All-Star outfielder's future.

While on "The Michael Kay Show," Boone made it abundantly clear that he wants Judge back in New York for the 2023 season and beyond.

Boone added that he doesn't think the Yankees will be able to replace a player of Judge's caliber.

"I don't think you're going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time," Boone said. "I hope it doesn't come to that [Judge leaving]. It's hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge."

Judge was phenomenal this MLB season, batting .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI.

After the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason, Judge said his preference is to remain in pinstripes.

"I’ve been clear on that since I first wore the pinstripes," Judge said, via NJ.com. "We tried to get something done before spring training, and now I’m a free agent, and we’ll see what happens."

Prior to Opening Day, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension. He chose to bet on himself.

Judge will reap the rewards of that bet in the winter.