Aaron Boone Reveals What Happened With Aroldis Chapman Today

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees squared off against the Baltimore Orioles in a division-rivalry game.

With the game tied late, the Yankees turned to star relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to keep the game alive. During the entire first half of the ninth inning, fans noticed something wasn’t quite right with Chapman.

He kept walking off the mound and looked to be dealing with some sort of issue. During the inning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and some of his staff went out to visit Chapman at the mound.

Well, after the game, Boone revealed what Chapman was dealing with – nature. “Mother nature calls sometimes,” Boone said with a laugh following the game.

Boone is obviously implying that Chapman may have needed – or did – go to the bathroom during the ninth inning.

Whatever he was dealing with didn’t impact Chapman’s performance. The star pitcher threw two strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit during his inning in the game.

In the end, Luke Voit hit a sacrifice fly that scored DJ Lemahieu and gave the Yankees a 2-1 win.