Aaron Boone Shares Update On The Yankees’ Situation

Aaron Boone points to make a pitching change during a game,NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls David Robertson #30 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared an update on his team’s COVID-19 situation prior to tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before last night’s game at Tropicana Field, the Yankees announced that third base coach Phil Nevin had tested positive for COVID-19. Nevin, who had been vaccinated, did not coach last night.

Now, Boone says the team has seven total positives, including first base coach Reggie Willits and pitching coach Matt Blake, who like Nevin, were inactive for last night’s game. Six of the seven cases are asymptomatic, per Boone.

All seven people had been fully vaccinated and were past the two-week mark.

Additionally, Boone said the Yankees are holding starting shortstop Gleyber Torres out of the lineup tonight “out of an abundance of caution.” The team is awaiting test results for Torres, who had COVID-19 a few months ago and has also been vaccinated.

Reserve infielder Tyler Wade will start in Torres’ place. As of now, there are no indications that tonight’s game won’t be played.

The Yankees and Rays are set to get going at 7:10 p.m. ET.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.