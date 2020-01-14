Aaron Judge Deletes Post About Houston Astros Star

The fallout from the Houston Astors’ sign-stealing scandal has gone beyond organizational firings and stripped draft picks and carried over to Aaron Judge’s Instagram account.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve beat out Judge for the 2017 American League MVP Award. Altuve won in a landslide, taking home 27 of 29 first-place votes.

In the aftermath of the announcement, Judge congratulated Altuve on Instagram.

But now, according to the New York Post, that post has now been deleted.

“M-V-P!” Judge wrote in the since-deleted November 2017 post, “Nobody more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!! @josealtuve27”

Judge seems to be rankled by the announcement that the Astros did indeed steal signs electronically during the 2017 regular season and playoffs, as well throughout the 2018 season. In 2017, Houston eliminated the Yankees in seven games in the ALCS before defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Yankees were also eliminated by the Astros in this year’s postseason, dropping the ALCS in six games.

As a result of the MLB’s findings, Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both given one-year suspensions. Both men were ultimately fired by the organization on Monday.