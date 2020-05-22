TMZ Releases Video Of Aaron Judge’s Girlfriend Getting Arrested

On Friday morning, TMZ released footage of Aaron Judge’s girlfriend getting arrested for driving under the influence. The arrest actually took place back in February, but it clearly took a few months for the footage to make its way to the public.

Judge’s girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck, was pulled over by the police around midnight on Feb. 25 in Arizona. Police officers noticed her headlights weren’t on, so that was the main reason for why they initially flagged her down.

Bracksieck eventually stepped out of her vehicle to take a sobriety test. Officers put her in handcuffs after the breathalyzer test showed her BAC at an extreme level of .169.

When the cops finally put the handcuffs on Bracksieck, she mentioned Judge, saying “Do you know who my boyfriend is?” That didn’t help her case at all though, as she was then brought to the station.

Here’s the video from TMZ Sports:

It’s almost as if Bracksieck thought dating Judge would get her out of this arrest, as she told the police “My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.”

Bracksieck is facing jail time and fines if she’s convicted. Her court hearing will happen in June.

With the MLB season still on hold due to health concerns, it’s highly likely that Judge will be asked about this incident involving his girlfriend.

[TMZ]