Aaron Judge Has Honest Comment About Contract Talks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a long-term contract prior to the start of the 2022 season. At this point, his stock is even higher than it was before Opening Day.

In 43 games, Judge is batting .313 with 17 homers and 36 RBIs. He has outstanding for the Yankees thus far.

During a one-on-one interview with MLB Network's Harold Reynolds, Judge opened up about the Yankees' hot start to the season. Additionally, he addressed his contract situation.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, Judge claims his main concern is to bring a World Series title back to the Bronx.

"I've always tried to go out there and give it my all. I play for my city, I play for my teammates," Judge said. "People wanna talk about contracts, that's not what I'm playing for. I'm playing to bring a championship back here to New York."

Judge continued: "If I would've signed a deal and figured something out, that'd be great - I'd be a happy guy. But I got bigger things to worry about than that."

The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension that would pay him over $30 million per year.

If Judge continues to put up MVP numbers, the Yankees will have no choice but to increase their offer.