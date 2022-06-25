Aaron Judge Has Telling Remark About Staying With Yankees Long-Term

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Before Friday's game against the Houston Astros, All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration by settling on a $19 million salary for this season.

Despite compromising with the Yankees for this year's salary, Judge isn't actually confident this week's events change his outlook for the 2023 season and beyond.

"No," Judge replied when asked if avoiding arbitration gives him more confidence that a long-term deal can get done. "We got this one done and I was happy about that."

As you'd expect, Yankees fans are quite worried about this comment. Some even believe this is a sign that Judge will leave the Bronx once this season is over.

On the bright side, Judge did reveal that he's happy about clearing this hurdle.

"It’s a business. They’ve got the things they’re doing on their side running numbers and stuff like that," he told reporters, via NJ.com. "We’re doing the same thing. I’m just thankful to get past it, get it done and go back to focusing on winning some games here."

Judge has been sensational this season, batting .299 with 27 home runs and 53 RBIs. At this point, he has to be the favorite to win American League MVP.