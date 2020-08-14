Yankees Announce Injury Update For Star OF Aaron Judge

Injuries have affected New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge for the past two seasons. Unfortunately that trend has carried over to the 2020 season, as the All-Star outfielder will officially be out for the foreseeable future.

Judge hasn’t appeared in a game for the Yankees since Tuesday. At first, manager Aaron Boone said the team was giving their superstar slugger rest to recover from lower-body soreness.

Well, it turns out Judge’s injury is a little bit more serious than that. On Friday, Boone announced that Judge is heading to the injured list.

“He’s got a very mild strain of his calf,” Boone said. “It’s something that I think he really wants to work through here and wants to be out there and feels like it’s a day-to-day thing which it very well may be.”

Boone added that he’s hopeful Judge doesn’t remain on the injured list for very long.

Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge: "He's got a very mild strain of his calf. It's something that I think he really wants to work through here and wants to be out there and feels like it's a day-to-day thing which it very well may be." Says "hopefully it should be a pretty short stint." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 14, 2020

Aaron Judge was on an absolute tear to start the season, as he currently has a .290 batting average, nine home runs and 20 RBI. He was clearly in the driver’s seat to be the MVP of the American League.

Back in the spring, Judge suffered a stress fracture in his ribs. Despite concerns about his status for the 2020 season, the former Rookie of the Year proved he can still perform at an elite level. We’ll see if he can do that again once he returns from his calf injury.

The New York Yankees are back in action tonight against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

[Lindsey Adler]