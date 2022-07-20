Aaron Judge Makes His Opinion On Dusty Baker Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Many MLB players honored at the 2022 All-Star Game weren't born when Dusty Baker began his managerial career.

Baker took over as the San Francisco Giants skipper in 1993. Aaron Judge was 10 years old when Baker led the Giants to an NL pennant in his final year as their manager in 2002.

Two decades later, the New York Yankees slugger played for Baker, who managed the American League All-Star squad in Los Angeles.

The California native told Mark Berman of Fox 26 that he enjoyed playing for the Houston Astros manager.

"It was great," Judge said. "Been a big fan of Dusty for years. I grew up being a Giants fan, so watched a lot of games that he managed. It was a great experience all-around."

Judge earned his fourth All-Star nod by clubbing an MLB-high 33 home runs with a .983 OPS at the break. The 30-year-old outfielder is an AL MVP front-runner in his contract year.

Given his upcoming free agency, Yankees fans may not want to hear Judge be too complimentary of another organization's staff. That's doubly true for the Astros in light of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which occurred during Baker's second and final season managing the Washington Nationals.

Players young and old seem to revere Baker, a three-time Manager of the Year who has compiled 2,046 career victories. Yet the Yankees and Astros will go back to being rivals competing for the AL pennant in the second half.