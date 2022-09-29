Aaron Judge Reveals Who He Thinks Has 'Real' Home Run Record

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday night, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for most homers in a single season.

Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all had seasons where they hit more home runs. They played in the National League though.

Some people refer to Maris' 1961 season as the "true home run record." That's because Bonds, McGwire and Sosa were all linked to steroids.

Judge, however, believes the true record belongs to Bonds. In 2001, the lefty slugger had 73 home runs for the San Francisco Giants.

"That's the record. I stayed up late watching him do it," Judge said. "That's the record. No one can take that from him."

There are plenty of fans who agree with Judge's stance on this controversial topic.

"I'm a Mets fan, but, I'm NOW cheering for him. Bonds never got suspended or broke a rule. Plus, he's the GOAT baseball player," one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "This just in, Aaron Judge better than most of the media at being a good person."

Judge will try to hit his 62nd homer on Friday night when the Yankees face the Orioles at home.