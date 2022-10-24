Aaron Judge Was Asked If He Still Wants To Sign With Yankees
Aaron Judge's future will be one of the major MLB story lines to watch in the coming months.
After the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS ended their season last night, Judge was asked if his goal was to re-sign with New York this offseason.
"I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes," Judge said, via SNY Yankees. "But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.”
Judge famously turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to Opening Day. Then, he went out and had a season for the ages, swatting 62 home runs to break Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record.
Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees, his postseason was as abysmal as his regular season was incredible. The four-time All-Star was just 5-for-36 with 15 strikeouts and only two walks in nine playoff games.
Playoff struggles aside, the Yankees want to retain Judge. However, they are expected to have competition from a number of teams, including the San Francisco Giants.