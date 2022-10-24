Aaron Judge Was Asked If He Still Wants To Sign With Yankees

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge's future will be one of the major MLB story lines to watch in the coming months.

After the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS ended their season last night, Judge was asked if his goal was to re-sign with New York this offseason.

"I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes," Judge said, via SNY Yankees. "But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.”

Judge famously turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to Opening Day. Then, he went out and had a season for the ages, swatting 62 home runs to break Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record.

Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees, his postseason was as abysmal as his regular season was incredible. The four-time All-Star was just 5-for-36 with 15 strikeouts and only two walks in nine playoff games.

Playoff struggles aside, the Yankees want to retain Judge. However, they are expected to have competition from a number of teams, including the San Francisco Giants.