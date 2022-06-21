Aaron Judge, Yankees Hearing Scheduled: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 7-2 to win the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are currently scheduled for an arbitration hearing this Wednesday to determine his 2022 salary.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there are no signs of progress when it comes to Judge's talks with the Yankees.

The Yankees submitted $17 million as the proposed salary. Judge, however, is hoping for $21 million.

Based off the responses on social media, the majority of the baseball world is siding with Judge.

"Having this hearing would do nothing but damage the relation between Judge and the Yankees," one fan said. "Just give him the extra $4 million."

"You don't treat your face of the franchise this way," a second Yankees fan tweeted.

"The Yankees are still trying to low ball this man? How greedy do you have to be to not pay him what he wants," another fan wrote.

Judge has been sensational for the Bronx Bombers this season, hitting .301 with 25 homers and 50 RBIs.

When this season comes to an end, Judge will be considered the best free agent on the market. It's possible the Yankees re-sign him for the long haul, but it's worth noting these two sides have been far apart throughout their negotiations.