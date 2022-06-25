Aaron Judge's Confidence In Long-Term Deal Hasn't Changed: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge and the Yankees may have gotten one deal out of the way, but the three-time All-Star doesn't seem any more confident that a long-term deal will get done.

After New York's 3-1 loss to the Astros Friday night, Judge seemed relieved that he and the team were able to avoid arbitration.

Saying, “Now we can get back to focusing on baseball games and trying to bring a championship back here to New York. I’m glad we were able to get through that process. It took a little longer than expected, but thankfully we’re past it. Time to focus on winning some games.”

When a reporter followed-up on whether or not Judge sees an extension with the team on the horizon. The Yanks slugger said, “No. We got this one done. I was happy about that.”

Fans reacted to Aaron Judge's post-game comments over the weekend.

"People going crazy over this like Judge is going to intentionally worsen his leverage in contract talks," laughed one New Yorker.

"Pay the man whatever he wants this off season and plant the C on his chest, for the wellness of our fan base," said a Yankees fan account.

"Gonna pretend I didn't hear this and enjoy my day."

"Enjoy the next 4 months cause this dude is gone lol," another tweeted.

Judge's deal is reportedly worth $19 million with additional $250,000 incentives for MVP and World Series MVP honors.

The power-hitting outfielder has maintained that he wants to wear pinstripes for the rest for his career, but that could change if the two sides can't agree to the right contract figures.