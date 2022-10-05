Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record.
Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show.
Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing a shirt that said "World Series Champion" on it.
Of course, Yankees fans are hoping Bracksieck's shirt is a sign of things to come for Judge's squad.
Here's the photo of Samantha Bracksieck that's going viral:
Bracksieck and Judge met at Linden High School. They've been linked together since 2014.
In December of 2021, Judge and Bracksieck held a private wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.
Judge gave his wife a shoutout after he tied Roger Maris' home run record last week.
"My wife has been with me through it all and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure," Judge said.
MLB fans should expect Bracksieck to be right by Judge's side during the Yankees' postseason run.