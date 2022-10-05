Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge are seen attending the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham/Getty Images

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record.

Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show.

Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing a shirt that said "World Series Champion" on it.

Of course, Yankees fans are hoping Bracksieck's shirt is a sign of things to come for Judge's squad.

Here's the photo of Samantha Bracksieck that's going viral:

Bracksieck and Judge met at Linden High School. They've been linked together since 2014.

In December of 2021, Judge and Bracksieck held a private wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

Judge gave his wife a shoutout after he tied Roger Maris' home run record last week.

"My wife has been with me through it all and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure," Judge said.

MLB fans should expect Bracksieck to be right by Judge's side during the Yankees' postseason run.