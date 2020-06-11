Adam Jones Has 1-Word Response To Statement By Red Sox

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones has responded to the Boston Red Sox’s statement about racism within their fan base.

The Boston Red Sox released a strong statement on Wednesday night, condemning racists who root for the team and attend games at Fenway Park.

The team’s statement comes after former MLB star Tori Hunter revealed he had a no-trade clause to Boston in all of his contracts. Hunter said he was called the N-word dozens of times by fans at Fenway Park.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” the statement read. “If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were seven reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.

“And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important. We are grateful to everyone who has spoken up and remain committed to using our platform to amplify many voices who are calling out injustice.”

Hunter explained his experience with Boston fans on ESPN’s Golic & Wingo.

“I’ve been called the N-word in Boston 100 times,” Hunter said. “And I said something about it. ‘No, he’s just a militant. He’s lying, This didn’t happen.’ No, it happened — all the time. From little kids. And grownups right next to them, didn’t say anything.”

He continued: “So I had a no-trade clause in everything I had not to go to Boston. Not because of all the people. Not because of teammates. Not because of the front office. Because if you’re doing that and allowing it amongst the people, I don’t want to be there. And that’s why I had a no-trade clause to Boston in every contract I’ve ever had. And I always wanted to play for them. And it sucks.”

Jones, who played for the Orioles from 2008-18, accused Red Sox fans in 2017 of calling him the N-word and hurling peanuts at him.

The former Orioles star responded to the Red Sox statement with one word: “Huge.”

The Red Sox are committed to making the experience at Fenway Park better for everyone.

“This small group of fans does not represent who we are, but rather a reflection of larger systemic issues that as an organization we need to address. True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you,” the team announced.