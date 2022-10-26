Adam Wainwright Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season

ST. LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 02: Starter Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on October 2, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images) Scott Kane/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright isn't ready to hang up his cleats yet.



According to STL Today's Derrick Goold, the 41-year-old Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals for his 18th MLB season. While his longtime teammates Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are calling it a career, the durable Wainwright intends to pitch again in 2023.

Wainwright went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 32 starts in 2022. For his career, he has a 195-117 mark.

Five more wins would give Wainwright an even 200 for his career, and he needs 15 to move into a tie for second-place on the Cardinals' all-time wins chart.

From 2009-14, Wainwright won 92 games, finished in the top five of NL Cy Young voting four times and made three All-Star Games. His production dipped in 2015-18 due in part to injuries, but since 2019, the Georgia native has been the model of consistency.

Wainwright is 47-32 with a 3.57 ERA in 105 starts over the last four seasons.