Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Players and fans celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals in their final home game known as the Indians during the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on September 27, 2021, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. The team begins play in 2022 as the Guardians. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.

In 2020, he was sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Plesac was placed on the Guardians' 15-day injured list after this most recent incident.' Three consecutive seasons of controversy proved to be too much for the CAA.

In addition to his embarrassing injury issues, Plesac is also in the midst of his worst MLB season in terms of win percentage. Through 23 starts, he's collected a 3-11 record and a 4.39 ERA.

The Guardians are first in the AL Central with a 75-65 record.