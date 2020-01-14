AJ Hinch Releases Statement After Getting Fired By Astros

Earlier Monday, the Major League Baseball world was rocked by the findings of the league’s investigation into the Houston Astros.

The league handed down its penalties in the wake of the team’s cheating scandal. Here’s how the MLB punished the Astros: a $5 million fine to the franchise, the loss of the team’s 2020 and 2021 first-round picks, and one year suspensions for manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Not long after the suspensions of Hinch and Luhnow came out, the Astros fired both.

Luhnow released a statement suggesting he was not at fault for the scandal. Hinch took more responsibility for his actions, apologizing to the Astros organization and its fanbase.

“I apologize to Mr. Crane for all the negative reflections this may have had on him and the Astros organization. To the fans, thank you for your continued support through this challenging time – and for this team,” he said in a statement.

Hinch led the Astros to a World Series in 2017, but that ring will forever be tainted in the wake of the cheating scandal.

As the Astros rebuild their reputation, the Boston Red Sox await a decision on manager Alex Cora, who was the bench coach for the 2017 Astros.

