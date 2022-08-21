Albert Pujols Announces Official Decision On MLB Future

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 10: Albert Pujols #5 of the St Louis Cardinals hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on August 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Albert Pujols is having a special season, as he's inching closer to the legendary 700 home runs mark.

However, while Pujols can still hit the ball out of the ballpark, he won't be back for another season in 2023.

Pujols has confirmed that he still plans to retire following the 2022 MLB season.

"I'm still going to retire," Pujols told reporters.

Pujols hit home runs No. 691 and No. 692 earlier this weekend.

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever,” Pujols said. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing.”

Hopefully he'll get to 700.