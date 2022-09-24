Albert Pujols Hits Home Run No. 700: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his 700th career homerun, a three run homerun to take a 5-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Albert Pujols cemented his status as one of the greatest hitters of all-time on Friday night, crushing two home runs to officially bring his career total to 700.

In the third inning of last night's Cardinals-Dodgers game, Pujols hit a 434-foot homer off Andrew Heaney. That put him right on the doorstep of the 700 club.

The very next inning, Pujols hit a 389-foot shot off Phil Bickford to become the fourth player to ever hit at least 700 career home runs.

Pujols, 42, acknowledged that Friday night's epic moment won't fully set in until this magical season comes to an end.

"It's pretty special," Pujols said. "When it's really gonna hit me is when I'm done, at the end of the season, when I'm retired, and probably a moment or two after that I can look at the numbers."

The baseball world, meanwhile, couldn't wait to congratulate Pujols on this incredible achievement.

Pujols is hitting .265 this season with 21 home runs and 58 RBI. At times, it seems like the future Hall of Famer found a way to turn back the clock.

Now that Pujols has joined the 700 club, the Cardinals can shift their entire focus to the playoffs.

The Cardinals will be back in action this Saturday night against the Dodgers.