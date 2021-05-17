It’s been quite a whirlwind of a month for Albert Pujols. The future Hall of Famer saw his career with the Angels end a week ago and begin with the Dodgers on Monday.

While excited to get to work with the Dodgers, Pujols couldn’t help but thank the Angels and their fans in a statement on Monday.

“While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years,” Pujols said on Twitter. “Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Now moving on with the Dodgers, Pujols is excited about the role he’ll play for Dave Roberts’ ball-club. He’s focused on helping L.A. win a championship this season.

“I am excited to be part of the Dodger family and want to thank Andrew, Dave and the rest of the Dodger organization for this opportunity,” Pujols continued. “My goal is the same as it’s always been – to help the ballclub win a championship in 2021. I’ve seen up close just how talented this team is and I look forward to contributing.”

It’ll be interesting to see what “role” Albert Pujols is referring to. It’s worth mentioning he left the Angels because he was unwilling to sit on the bench as the Angels gave more playing time to Jared Walsh at 1B and Shohei Ohtani at DH.

It’s highly unlikely Pujols spends anytime on defense for the Dodgers. And the NL, of course, doesn’t utilize a DH. So it looks like Pujols’ role will most likely come in pinch-hitting situations.

At the very least, Pujols can serve as a valuable mentor to the Dodgers’ younger players.