Albert Pujols Reportedly “Drawing Interest” From 1 MLB Team

There’s no denying that Albert Pujols is nearing the end of what has been a Hall of Fame career. However, the 10-time All-Star is hopeful that he has one last run left in him.

Pujols was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels last week. He cleared waivers just a few days ago, making him a free agent.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a handful of teams have interest in Pujols. On Saturday, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman provided an update on two-time World Series champion’s market.

According to Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are interested in a potential reunion with Pujols. He last played for the franchise in 2011.

Pujols was sensational during his time in St. Louis, as he finished his Cardinals career with a .328 batting average, 445 home runs and 1,329 RBI. Baseball fans nicknamed him ‘The Machine’ due to his absurd production with the franchise.

At this stage in his career, Pujols probably wouldn’t add much pop to the Cardinals’ lineup. That doesn’t mean he can’t bring value to the clubhouse though.

MLB insider Dan Clark is reporting that Pujols is interested in being a mentor for the younger players on the Cardinals.

“Albert Pujols has reached out to the Cardinals, saying he would take a limited playing role with a mentorship value add, in order to finish his career in a Cardinals uniform,” Clark reported.

Before being released by the Angels this season, Pujols had a .198 batting average, five home runs and 12 RBI.

It would be fitting for Pujols to end his career with the Cardinals, but a deal isn’t imminent at this time.