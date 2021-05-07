Wild Albert Pujols Stat Is Going Viral After His Release From Angels

While Albert Pujols’ recent hitting struggles may have resulted in his release from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, his overall career will continue to be celebrated as one greatest of all time. And with his name once again in the forefront of MLB minds, fans and analysts everywhere have been looking back on some of his greatest accomplishments and statistics.

Pujols’ three league MVPs, 10 All-Star appearances, six Silver Slugger awards and 667 home runs (No. 5 all time) may be the first figures that jump out at you when you look over his incredible career resume. But, one stat exemplifying the 21-year veteran’s longevity is almost more unbelievable than the rest.

According to MLB analyst Ryan M. Spaeder, Pujols has gotten a hit off of 10.21 percent of all players to ever pitch in the MLB.

Albert Pujols has gotten a hit off 10.21 percent of all players to ever throw a pitch in an MLB game. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 6, 2021

For a league founded back in 1869, this stat is absolutely absurd.

Of course, part of this figure is due to an increase in teams and frequency of bullpen changes in the modern baseball era. But still, connecting for hits against 1/10 of every pitcher in history is a mind-blowing accomplishment.

At 41 years old, Pujols currently holds the No. 14 spot on the list of MLB all-time hit leaders with 3,253 — and he’s not done with the game just yet. Despite his release yesterday, the future Hall of Famer is reportedly “passionate about continuing to play.”

As a solid designated hitter option, Pujols could be valuable for a team looking for depth at the position.