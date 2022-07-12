Albert Pujols To Home Run Derby: MLB World Reacts

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 26, 2010 in Washington, DC. It was the 400th home run of his career. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

MLB will get a chance to celebrate Albert Pujols when the St. Louis Cardinals legend participates in the Home Run Derby.

Per The Athletic's Katie Woo, Pujols is one of eight participants for the annual All-Star event, taking place next Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Having hit just five home runs in a limited role, Pujols hasn't earned the merit based on his 2022 production. However, the 42-year-old is fifth on MLB's all-time leaderboard with 684 homers.

Some are excited to see Pujols take some hacks during the retiring star's swan song.

Others, on the other hand, don't think MLB's oldest player is up to the challenge.

Who will pitch to Pujols? More than one fan joked that he should select Brad Lidge. In 2005, Pujols crushed a seismic home run off the Houston Astros reliever in the NLCS.

Pujols has never won the Home Run Derby, but he's 19 years removed from finishing second to Garrett Anderson. An improbable victory would certainly be a feel-good moment to kick off the All-Star festivities.

Although the final field isn't set yet, Pujols knows two of his competitors. Pete Alonso will return to seek his third consecutive win, and Ronald Acuna Jr. -- who was 3 years old when Pujols made his MLB debut -- will also participate.