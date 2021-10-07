Alex Cora Shares Thursday Update On JD Martinez

Just hours before their American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox ruled out star slugger J.D. Martinez.

It was a significant blow to the team, one that fans weren’t sure the Red Sox could overcome. However, after a 6-2 win over the Yankees in the Wild Card game, Boston received some good news.

Before the team’s playoff series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox added Martinez to the team’s roster. But that’s not all.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Martinez is available to pinch hit tonight.

Cora says JD Martinez is available to pinch hit and he's in a much better spot than Monday. He's taking BP later today. Cora thinks he might be able to DH tomorrow. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 7, 2021

Just a day ago, Cora had the following to say about Martinez.

“He is doing okay,” Cora told reporters. “He is moving around. We’ll see what he can do today. The goal is for him to do a few things today physically and, you know, we’ll make a decision obviously tomorrow morning.”

Martinez certainly seems to be trending in the right direction given the fact that he was added to the team’s active roster. He put together another solid season, posting a .286 average with 28 home runs and 99 RBI.

The ALDS between the Red Sox and Rays kicks off tonight at 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1.