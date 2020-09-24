One of the most-beloved players in the history of the Kansas City Royals’ organization has decided to call it a career.

Alex Gordon, 36, is officially retiring. The American League Central Division organization announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

The three-time All-Star outfielder has played for the Royals from 2007-present. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Nebraska.

Gordon, a Lincoln, Nebraska native, made the All-Star Game from 2013-15. He is a seven-time Gold Glove award winner. Gordon helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015.

The Royals paid tribute to Gordon on Twitter on Thursday.

“After 14 years of hard work and dedication to the Royals, Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball. Thank you for always giving it your all, Gordo,” the Royals announced on Thursday.

MLB insider Jon Morosi summed up Gordon’s career.

“Alex Gordon is one of the best players from the greatest MLB Draft class ever. He won a World Series with his favorite childhood team and helped to revive Kansas City’s passion for the @Royals. 15 years, one organization,” he tweeted.

Almost every MLB player would sign up for the career Gordon has had. He played for 15 years – all with one organization – made multiple All-Star Games, won several Gold Gloves and is a World Series champion.

Enjoy retirement, Alex.