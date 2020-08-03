Alex Rodriguez Is Getting Roasted For His Aaron Judge Quote

Alex Rodriguez is getting roasted by MLB fans for his bizarre comment on New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge on Sunday night.

Judge, 28, is one of the best players in the game. The two-time MLB All-Star outfielder is off to a great start this season, as he’s hitting .290 on the season with six home runs, tied for second in the league.

You’d be out of your mind to place Judge among the all-time greats, though. The Yankees star is an extremely good player, but he’s yet to win an MVP award or win (or even appear in) a World Series.

But that’s what Rodriguez did on Sunday Night Baseball. The ESPN commentator placed Judge among sport’s all-time legends.

“Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Michael Jordan…Aaron Judge” Rodriguez said following one of Judge’s home runs on Sunday night.

“Tiger Woods,LeBron James, Michael Jordan…Aaron Judge” GET AROD OFF TV FOREVER

Baseball fans aren’t having it.

“My mom was incredulous when A-Rod compared Aaron Judge to basically the GOATs of every single sport. Credit to her. My dad and I were in shock and still processing what we’d just heard,” one fan tweeted.

“Did I blackout or did A-Rod just compare Aaron Judge to Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods?” another fan added.

“I’m sorry. Did A-Rod just group Aaron Judge with Tiger and MJ?” one said.

It was an odd Sunday Night Baseball telecast, that is for sure. New York topped Boston, 9-7, to improve to 7-1 on the season.