Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For MLB Owners, Players

The 2020 MLB regular season never hit the ground running this year due to health concerns around the country. Although there is a target date for when baseball could return, the owners and players are currently arguing over how much of the revenue should get split.

Bryce Harper and Blake Snell have already made it known that playing on a reduced salary isn’t in their interest. There are probably many other superstars that feel the same way, but they just haven’t publicly shared their stance on this topic.

On Friday night, Alex Rodriguez shared an important message for MLB owners and players. With almost every sports league on hold right now in America, the former MVP wants the game of baseball to “take a huge leap forward and show leadership.”

“This has nothing to do with the past, this has nothing to with the strike. This is actually when the owners and the players are aligned, and we want the same thing,” Rodriguez said. “We want to save baseball. Players want to play, fans want to watch. At the end of the day, if you don’t play today, you don’t win tomorrow. Hopefully we don’t have another situation like this. I just urge the players and the owners to think collectively. If there is $100 in the pie, players take $50 and owners take $50.”

It's time for owners and players to step up to the plate … together. This is a huge opportunity for the game of baseball to take a huge leap forward and show leadership. We are in unprecedented times. — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 16, 2020

In the event the MLB doesn’t have a 2020 season, it’s fair to wonder how much that can hurt the game of baseball moving forward.

Optimism is growing that college football and the NFL will be played in some capacity this fall. You’d have to think that TV ratings for football this year will be incredibly high.

Until the fall arrives though, the MLB could take advantage of a two-month window where there isn’t much to watch. It’ll be on the owners and players to compromise during these unprecedented times.