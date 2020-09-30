The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alex Rodriguez Is Trending During The MLB Playoffs Today

A closeup of Alex Rodriguez.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez was always considered a polarizing figure during his playing days. Though he has transitioned over to the broadcast booth since retiring from the MLB, there are still plenty of baseball fans not too thrilled with his work.

Over the past few seasons, ESPN has used Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian for their prime-time games. They’re currently calling Game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Since today’s game has gone into extra innings, baseball fans are hearing a ton of analysis from A-Rod. For some fans, they’ll be happy to listen to the former MVP break down the game for a few more innings. Others, meanwhile, are begging for Game 1 to come to an end.

One of the biggest complaints from viewers is that Rodriguez continues to talk about sacrifice bunts. He’s mentioned it so many times that he’s actually trending on Twitter because of it.

Here are a few tweets about A-Rod that have gone viral:

Rodriguez actually addressed his critics during the broadcast, as he jokingly said Braves fans mute the TV audio when they hear his voice.

Regardless of your opinion of A-Rod, it’s pretty clear that he’s a good sport when it comes to stuff like this.

If you’re in the mood for some interesting analysis from Rodriguez, you can catch the rest of the Braves-Reds game on ESPN.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.