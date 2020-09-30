Alex Rodriguez Is Trending During The MLB Playoffs Today

Alex Rodriguez was always considered a polarizing figure during his playing days. Though he has transitioned over to the broadcast booth since retiring from the MLB, there are still plenty of baseball fans not too thrilled with his work.

Over the past few seasons, ESPN has used Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian for their prime-time games. They’re currently calling Game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Since today’s game has gone into extra innings, baseball fans are hearing a ton of analysis from A-Rod. For some fans, they’ll be happy to listen to the former MVP break down the game for a few more innings. Others, meanwhile, are begging for Game 1 to come to an end.

One of the biggest complaints from viewers is that Rodriguez continues to talk about sacrifice bunts. He’s mentioned it so many times that he’s actually trending on Twitter because of it.

Here are a few tweets about A-Rod that have gone viral:

For a guy who hit close to 700 home runs, A-Rod sure likes talking about bunting a lot. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) September 30, 2020

A-Rod trying to call the pitch before it's thrown is like watching a movie with someone who keeps saying the lines before the actor. — Jeff (@JeffDonahoo_) September 30, 2020

A-Rod just mentioned how people mute the game when he announces, he def saw our tweets #Braves fam. 😂😂😂😂 — Taylor Bryan (TB) (@TBSBraves) September 30, 2020

Rodriguez actually addressed his critics during the broadcast, as he jokingly said Braves fans mute the TV audio when they hear his voice.

Regardless of your opinion of A-Rod, it’s pretty clear that he’s a good sport when it comes to stuff like this.

If you’re in the mood for some interesting analysis from Rodriguez, you can catch the rest of the Braves-Reds game on ESPN.