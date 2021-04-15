Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Officially Announce Breakup

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are officially done. Just over a month after an initial report that they had broken up, the superstar couple has officially done so.

The former baseball star and pop icon confirmed to Today that they have officially called off their engagement. The two appear to have done so relatively amicably, all things considered.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the now former couple said in a statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged in 2019, and had to postpone their wedding twice over the last year-plus. After the initial breakup reports a month ago, A-Rod called them inaccurate, saying that he and Jennifer Lopez were “working through some stuff.” The two were photographed kissing on a vacation days later, leading fans to hope that they had figured things out.

After calling off their engagement, then deciding to work on their relationship… Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are *officially* breaking up. https://t.co/joFYwOeyaS pic.twitter.com/eSth8ruTgp — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2021

The initial breakup reports came amid rumors that Alex Rodriguez had been connecting with Madison LeCroy of reality show Southern Charm. Page Six reported that the fling was at the center of the breakup.

The pair attempted to become very involved in the world of sports, beyond A-Rod’s baseball past and current broadcast career. They were the faces of an attempt to purchase the New York Mets, but were eventually bested by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen late last year.

In recent days, A-Rod has turned his attention to the NBA, and is currently one of the faces of an ownership group in talks to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.