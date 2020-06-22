Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Bid For MLB Team Is ‘Very Real’

Could Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez be on the verge of MLB team ownership? The latest reports indicate they could at least be ready to make a legitimate offer.

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, A-Rod and J-Lo’s bid to buy the New York Mets is “very real.” Per the report, the two have recently added businessman Mike Repole to their ownership group as a partner.

Repole made millions in the beverage industry, and has an estimated net worth of around $1 billion. He has gained more significant attention in recent years as a successful horse racing owner. His stable has included such stars as Unclo Mo, Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, and Breeder’s Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso.

More appealing to Mets fans though is the fact that Repole is a lifelong fan and season ticket holder. He was previously interested in buying the team all the way back in 2011, but the “circumstances” weren’t right.

BREAKING: The A-Rod/J-Lo bid to buy the Mets is VERY REAL. Sources say lifelong Mets fan, Queens native and billionaire Mike Repole, of BodyArmor & Vitaminwater fame + successful horse owner, has joined the group as a general partner. A dream ownership team for any Mets fan. pic.twitter.com/Ad3BgiHpk6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2020

Finding buyers for the Mets has been a major struggle for the team, and harder to reach a deal even when interested parties were found.

A deal to sell a majority stake in the team for $2.6 billion to Steve Cohen fell apart several months back.

Ultimately, it’s going to take a ton of money for the Wilpons to part ways with their team. But A-Rod and J-Lo are doing all they can to make owning a team a reality.