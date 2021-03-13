Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Respond To Breakup Report

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have responded to the report about their breakup.

On Friday, Page Six reported that the former Major League Baseball star and the recording artist/actress had called it quits. Rodriguez and Lopez had been engaged to be married.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star. Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

However, it doesn’t appear to be official just yet.

TMZ reports that Rodriguez and Lopez have not actually broken up, but they are working through some issues. There is reportedly no third party involved in any breakup story.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly told TMZ.

JLo and A-Rod Say It's Not Over Yet https://t.co/NBo1wAaIel — TMZ (@TMZ) March 13, 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez have been together for four years. Lopez is currently shooting a movie, while Rodriguez appears to be in South Florida.

And, for now, they reportedly remain together as a couple.