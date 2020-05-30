Back in February, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez emerged as a candidate to purchase the New York Mets. Although the deal didn’t happen earlier this year, it appears he still wants to make a bid for the franchise.

Steve Cohen was originally slated to buy the Mets this year, but he backed out of the deal. The agreement between Cohen and the Wilpons fell apart after Cohen made a late request that the Wilpons give up their five-year plan, giving Cohen complete control once he buys the team.

Rodriguez quickly emerged as a potential new owner for New York. However, there have been doubts about whether or not his team can string together enough money to make such a large acquisition. Now that A-Rod is back in the mix alongside Jennifer Lopez, money might not be a problem.

According to the New York Post, Rodriguez and Lopez are working closely with very senior bankers at JPMorgan Chase on a new bid to buy the Mets. The latest report also states that the power couple are investing “hundreds of millions” of their own money.

The Wilpons seem ready to finally talk about selling the Mets, which is something that fans have wanted for a while.

A major factor in negotiations is what happens with SNY. Any bidder that wants to own the Mets will need the television network included, but it sounds like the Wilpons still want to own a slice.

We’ll see if A-Rod and J-Lo can find a way to own the Mets this year. That being said, things could get tricky considering the fact that baseball hasn’t been played since October.