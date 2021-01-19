The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Makes Decision On His Future At ESPN

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 15: Former New York Yankees player and ESPN commentator Alex Rodriguez (C), Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian pose at Minute Maid Park on April 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Whether you love or hate Alex Rodriguez, he’ll still be a fixture on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” this upcoming season.

The former MLB star has signed a one-year extension to remain with the Worldwide Leader, ESPN announced this morning. He, play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian and reporter Buster Olney will be back in the booth for the Sunday night broadcasts in 2021.

Rodriguez has been part of the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth for the last three seasons. He retired from MLB after the 2016 campaign following a career spanning more than two decades.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN and MLB are close to an agreement to keep “Sunday Night Baseball” for 2022 and beyond, meaning the network can now decide how it wants to include Rodriguez in its long-term plans.

Rodriguez, Vasgersian and Olney will broadcast ESPN’s Opening Night contest between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 1.

The trio’s first “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast will be on April 4 when the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels.


