Alex Rodriguez Reportedly “Fuming” Over Losing “Fixed” Mets Bid

Alex Rodriguez did all he could to buy the New York Mets, but was beat out by billionaire Steve Cohen. Rodriguez is now reportedly “fuming” over how the process played out.

The former Yankees third-baseman and his group of investors sent a $2.3-billion bid to the Mets in late August, just days before the Aug. 31 bidding deadline. Mets’ banker Steven Allen reached out to Rodriguez days before the bidding deadline to request information on Rodriguez’s bidding details.

Rodriguez obliged, but that proved to be a costly decision. The Yankees legend now reportedly believes Allen gave the bidding information to Cohen, who topped Rodriguez’s offer by $50 million.

Rodriguez is reportedly “fuming” over how the bidding process played out, per Josh Kosman of the New York Post. He believes the Mets wanted Cohen to win the bidding war from the beginning, and that Rodriguez never stood a chance at winning the Mets’ sweepstakes.

Alex Rodriguez fuming over 'fixed' sale of Mets to Steve Cohen, sources say. Exclusive with McEnery! https://t.co/KD5VeQtCg2 via @nypost — Josh Kosman (@joshkosman) September 4, 2020

Steve Cohen’s bid still has to be approved by Major League Baseball, meaning there’s a still a chance Alex Rodriguez could end up making another bid. But it’s unlikely the MLB denies Cohen’s bid.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this entire process is the fact the Mets reportedly never gave Rodriguez the chance to match or top Cohen’s $2.35-billion bid. By all accounts, Rodriguez was prepared to offer more if given the opportunity.

Rodriguez may get involved in the bidding process, once again, if Cohen’s deal falls apart.