Alex Rodriguez’s Photo From The U.S. Capitol Is Going Viral

Alex Rodriguez just seems to be everywhere these days.

The former Major League Baseball star has rehabbed his image in pretty incredible fashion over the years. A-Rod was one of the most-disliked players in the league during his playing days, but since his retirement, he’s become somewhat of a social media star.

Today, A-Rod was once again in the national spotlight.

Rodriguez’s longtime partner, Jennifer Lopez, performed at the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The former Major League Baseball star was in attendance.

ESPN’s Joon Lee summed up the A-Rod phenomenon.

“at least once a year, i turn on a national event and a-rod will somehow just be there for some reason, fulfilling his destiny as baseball’s forrest gump,” he tweeted.

at least once a year, i turn on a national event and a-rod will somehow just be there for some reason, fulfilling his destiny as baseball's forrest gump pic.twitter.com/ssio3aXXjT — joon (@joonlee) January 20, 2021

“I just saw A-Rod standing next to President Obama and momentarily forgot that JLo is performing. Haven’t been that confused since Pete Davidson was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral,” Saeed Jones added on Twitter.

I just saw A-Rod standing next to President Obama and momentarily forgot that JLo is performing. Haven’t been that confused since Pete Davidson was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 20, 2021

A-Rod will be back on our TVs, soon.

The former New York Yankees star agreed to a new contract that will keep him on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this season.