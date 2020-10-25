Alex Rodriguez’s Reaction To The World Series Finish Is Going Viral

Like many of those watching at home, FOX baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez could not believe the finish of Game 4 of the World Series last night.

The final play was unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Brett Phillips’ heroics, Randy Arozarena’s mad dash and a number of Dodgers’ fielding blunders added up to a walk-off for the Rays and a 2-2 series.

Rodriguez, who was working the game from FOX’s studio, couldn’t contain himself. He was running and flailing around like a little kid, high-fiving co-workers and shrieking with delight.

Check out the video below.

😂😂@AROD's reaction to that wild Game 4 ending is priceless! pic.twitter.com/jnfiIOSbWy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

Baseball can make you do crazy things. Look no further than Rodriguez for proof of that.

Last night’s wild ending sets up what could be an epic Game 5 tonight. The series is tied, and we have a pair of aces (Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay) on the mound.

Game 5 is shaping up to be must-see TV. First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.