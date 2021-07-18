While we all love fierce sports rivalries, there is no excuse for fans to ever take things to an inappropriate level and put players in harm’s way at games. Unfortunately, one New York Yankees fan violated that clear rule at tonight’s game against the Boston Red Sox, throwing a ball at outfielder Alex Verdugo.

As rain pours down at Yankee Stadium, a fan in the bleachers tossed a baseball at Verdugo, the 25-year old in his second season with the team. Verdugo understandably lost it, turning to yell at the offending fan before an umpire and Red Sox teammate worked to calm him down.

Eventually, Alex Cora pulled the Red Sox off the field after the incident. The fan was ejected, and with the weather situation worsening, officials took the chance to attend to the field a bit.

There’s no excuse for a fan to ever throw any object onto the field of play. Video of the incident here:

A fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo… pic.twitter.com/V8F55GE4fM — Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 18, 2021

Alex Verdugo has a reputation as one of the better guys in the sport, and is great with fans, by all accounts. It’s unfortunate he had to go through that, and he was very clearly upset by the incident.

Tonight’s game is currently in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Yankees, a big underdog in the AL East this year, lead this one 3-1.

Hopefully things finish up without any more incidents like this.

[Justin Groc]