All-Star MLB Pitcher Rips League’s Joe Kelly Punishment

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball handed down a harsh penalty to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly – suspending him for eight games.

The suspension came following his role in last night’s confrontation with the Houston Astros. Kelly threw at or near several Astros players in retaliation for the team’s cheating scandal en route to a World Series title in 2017.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal pointed out it’s a very harsh penalty when taking into account this is only a 60-game season. “The eight-game suspension for Joe Kelly in a 60-game season is the equivalent of a 22-game suspension in a 162-game season. Seems…harsh,” Rosenthal said on Twitter.

He’s not the only one questioning the MLB’s decision. Star pitcher Marcus Stroman said the suspension makes “zero sense” considering he wasn’t even tossed from the game.

“Makes zero sense Ken,” Stroman said on Twitter. “He wasn’t even thrown out of the game. MLB siding with/protecting a team that openly and knowingly cheated their way to a World Series. He doesn’t deserve to be suspended at all. Hoping he wins his appeal. Looking forward to seeing you back out there JK!”

Makes zero sense Ken. He wasn’t even thrown out of the game. MLB siding with/protecting a team that openly and knowingly cheated their way to a World Series. He doesn’t deserve to be suspended at all. Hoping he wins his appeal. Looking forward to seeing you back out there JK! pic.twitter.com/Lekx8NHLRp — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 29, 2020

Kelly’s suspension was a bit harsh, however, he definitely should have been suspended at least for a game or two.

He threw a fastball directly at the head of Astros star Carlos Correa, who barely ducked out of the way in time. If Kelly’s pitch struck Correa, it could have caused serious damage.

Kelly is appealing the suspension.