Amy Schneider Responds To Controversy: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 11: Amy Schneider throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Josie Lepe/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Josie Lepe/Getty Images

Amy Schneider of Jeopardy! fame has weighed in on the controversy surrounding her first pitch at a San Francisco Giants baseball game.

The legendary Jeopardy! champion threw out the first pitch at a Giants game, but Fox Sports didn't show it on TV. Instead, the network showed a first pitch from a NASCAR driver, claiming it was for cross-promotion for a race later that weekend.

Fox Sports received criticism for the move.

Fox Sports has since apologized to Schneider, claiming it was not an intentional slight.

"They say the reason they misled their viewers was for cross-promotion, not anything to do with me, so I'll take them at their word."

Schneider told TMZ Sports that the network reached out to her to apologize, explaining what happens. She took the network at their word.

Fans appreciate Amy's response.

"Amy is great example for all..." one fan tweeted.

Schneider is one of the greatest champions in Jeopardy! history, winning more than $1 million.