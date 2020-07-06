Andrew McCutchen Calls For Yankees To Change Hair Rule

The New York Yankees have had bans on long hair and facial hair since forever, but Philadelphia Phillies veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen thinks that needs to change.

McCutchen only played in 30 games for the Yankees in 2018, coming over from the San Francisco Giants in a late trade. By then, he had shed the unmistakable dreadlocks he wore earlier in his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, having cut his hair in 2015 for charity.

During a recent edition of “The Sports Bubble Podcast,” McCutchen was asked about individualism in baseball and then specifically about the Yankees’ policies. The 2013 NL MVP first called it “an honor” to wear the pinstripes and said he felt a little bit “more powerful” putting on that jersey.

However, McCutchen did express that he wasn’t a fan of the restrictiveness of the Yankees’ style guidelines.

“Those policies–shaving. letting the jersey speak for itself–I definitely do think it takes away from our individualism as players and as people,” McCutchen said. “We express ourselves in different ways. For me, when I was on the Pirates and had my dreadlocks, I’d be lying to you if I said if I had gotten traded over to the Yankees and had to shave my hair, for me, that would have been a very tough thing for me to do. Because that was who I was. That was how I expressed myself.”

The Yankees’ policy on facial hair was implemented by late owner George Steinbrenner and has carried over into his son Hal’s tenure running the franchise. Obviously, the team has had great success with it in place, and McCutchen sounded like he enjoyed his brief tenure in the Bronx overall.

Still, he is hopeful that the Yankees might reconsider their traditions at some point.

“I feel like maybe there should be some change there in the future — who knows when — but it’s just one of the many things in this game that I feel that there just needs … it needs to be talked about, and to be addressed,” McCutchen said.

[ New York Post ]