Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are locked into a heated negotiation over the state of the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball made a new proposal to its players on Monday. While the overall potential money payout has increased, the players don’t seem to be fans of it.

The current offer, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, is as follows: 76 games, players receive $989M in salary and $443M if playoffs are played, plus no direct draft-pick compensation.

With the non-guaranteed playoff money included, this is a step up from MLB’s previous offer. However, since that money is not guaranteed, the players see it as less. The former offer included just north of $1 billion in salary.

“Players see it like they’re getting less guaranteed, which they are. The expanded playoff pool adds higher potential upside, and the dropping of direct draft-pick compensation unquestionably helps some of the best free agents. But players have held firm on 100% prorated salaries,” Passan tweeted.

Philadelphia Phillies star Andrew McCutchen had a one-word reaction to the offer on Twitter. This about sums it up:

“Lol,” he tweeted.

Those close to the league are still optimistic about a season being played, but we’re getting to the point where one side is going to have to cave a little.