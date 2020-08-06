The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Is Getting Destroyed For Laughable Call

Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 02: Third base umpire Angel Hernandez #55 looks on in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire is getting destroyed for a pretty laughable call during this evening’s Yankees vs. Phillies game.

Angel Hernandez is one of the most-known umpires in the MLB. That’s not always a good thing, as fans have consistently complained about some of his calls. This was very true on Wednesday evening.

Yankees fans are crushing Hernandez for some of his calls in Philadelphia. One strike call in particular is getting roasted.

The strike call came in the seventh inning of the front leg of the double-header. MLB teams are playing seven-inning double-headers this year.

Yankees fans were not happy with the call – and neither were the players.

“My 3 year old niece can call a better game than Angel Hernandez and her favorite color is 3,” one fan tweeted.

Yankees lose 11-7. Angel Hernandez picks up a save,” another fan added.

Everyone can agree on one thing. Angel Hernandez is a terrible umpire,” one said.

“Angel Hernandez checking with the third base ump on a check swing after already calling it a swing is 10/10 Angel Hernandez behind the dish. More well known than 80% of the player in baseball for being bad at his job,” another added.

Thankfully for the Yankees, there’s always the next game. New York is tied with Philadelphia, 1-1 in game two of the double-header.


