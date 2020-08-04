Angels Announce Concerning Injury Update For Shohei Ohtani

The Shohei Ohtani experiment hasn’t panned out the way the Los Angeles Angels were hoping it would.

Ohtani returned to the mound two Sundays ago for the first time since undergoing successful Tommy John surgery in October 2018. It was a horrendous outing for the former Japanese star. He allowed five earned runs and failed to record an out before getting pulled by manager Joe Maddon in the first inning.

Ohtani didn’t look much better this past Sunday in an outing against the Houston Astros. The right-hander managed to get through the top of the first unscathed before allowing two earned runs and issuing five walks in the second. Turns out Ohtani’s poor performance was injury-related.

The right-hander underwent an MRI following the Angels’ extra-inning loss to the Astros on Sunday. The test has since revealed concerning news.

Ohtani has been diagnosed with a Grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass, the team announced on Monday. He won’t throw for the next four to six weeks.

Update on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/hZ8RJJzEdN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 3, 2020

Seeing as this is already a shortened season, we’ve probably seen the last of Shohei Ohtani on the mound this year.

But he’ll still travel with the Angels to Seattle this week as they begin a three-game series against the Mariners. Of course, that certainly indicates the Angels intend to utilize Ohtani as the DH.

Ohtani is batting just .148 with four hits in six games this year. He’s homered in two of his last three games. Despite his pitching injury, it looks like we may see Ohtani back in the lineup this week.