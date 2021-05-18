A rough month of May just got tougher for the Los Angeles Angels, who will be without star outfielder Mike Trout for a good chunk of time.

Trout left last night’s game against the Cleveland Indians after straining his right calf in the first inning. This afternoon, the Angels placed the eight-time All-Star on the IL.

According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Trout is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks. That would mean he’ll miss at least 22 games due to injury for the fourth-straight season.

That’s awful news for an Angels team that is 6-10 this month and 18-22 overall.

#Angels place Mike Trout on 10-day IL because of a right-calf strain. Estimated return to play is 6-8 weeks. Not good. Not good at all. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 18, 2021

Trout is slashing .333/.466/.624 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 23 runs scored in 37 games this season. He’ll have to wait a while to add to those totals.

The Angels will try to weather the storm without him, but it won’t be easy. After all, even with Trout and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Angels find themselves in fourth place in the AL West and six games out of first heading into tonight’s game.