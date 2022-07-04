Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

A general view of the Atlanta Braves stadium before an MLB game. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade.

Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash considerations.

The Angels have sent Toussaint to the AAA level, though it's possible he'll see time in the majors later this year.

The Braves are 46-34 on the season, while the Angels are struggling at 37-44.