Angels, Brewers Officially Agree To Notable Trade

For the second time in the past five days, the Los Angeles Angels have made a trade. This time around, it involves the Milwaukee Brewers.

Moments ago, the Angels officially acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in exchange for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as left-hander Adam Seminaris.

Renfroe is the main piece in this deal. He had a .255 batting average this past season with 29 homers and 72 RBI.

Overall, Renfroe has 157 home runs and 394 RBI since 2016.

Renfroe should provide a shot in the arm to an outfield in Los Angeles that already features Mike Trout.

This move is another strong indication the Angels are all in on the 2023 season. Last week, they made a deal for third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins.

After going 73-89 this past season, the Angels should be in position to have a much better campaign in 2023.